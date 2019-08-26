Lynn police continue search for shooter who killed 1, injured 3 during basketball game

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are continuing their search for a shooter who killed one person and left three others injured during a community basketball game in Lynn over the weekend.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots at the Warren Street Park around 7:20 p.m. Saturday found a 34-year-old man had been fatally shot, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

An 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were also shot but are still alive, the DA’s office added.

About 100 people gathered to watch the basketball tournament when the shooting began.

City Councilor Fred Hogan recalled the crowd scattering as the gunfire rang out.

“There were about 15 shots; everyone was running to safety,” he said. “There was another shot on the basketball court, I ran over there to find one kid on the ground.”

Several community members returned to the park Sunday wearing “Stop the Violence” T-shirts as they cleaned up the area.

Residents say they don’t want this violence to define their city.

“We never hear something like that happen here. We’ve been here 10 years and last night, we were shocked,” one neighbor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynn police.

