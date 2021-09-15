LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Lynn restaurant was hit by gunfire Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Brothers Deli on Market Street for reports of the parking lot shooting. A bullet left a hole in one of the front windows and lodged into a piece of art on the wall.

A car was also caught in the crossfire but no one was hurt.

No further details were released.

DELI DAMAGED: Brothers Deli in Lynn was caught in the crossfire of an afternoon parking lot shooting. One of the bullets is still lodged in a piece of art on the wall. Thankfully no injuries per Lynn PD. @7news pic.twitter.com/4miv61Qr3M — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) September 15, 2021

