LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Lynn restaurant was hit by gunfire Wednesday.
Officers were called to the Brothers Deli on Market Street for reports of the parking lot shooting. A bullet left a hole in one of the front windows and lodged into a piece of art on the wall.
A car was also caught in the crossfire but no one was hurt.
No further details were released.
