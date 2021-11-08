LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between a bus and a scooter that left one person hurt Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Boston Street in Lynn and say the person who was hurt refused to be transported to the hospital.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where the bus could be seen parked on the side of the road and a man was moving the scooter away from the crash.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)