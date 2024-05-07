LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are investigating the possible theft of flower pots from a memorial to fallen Marine L/Cpl. Bradley Campus.

Police announced the investigation on Tuesday. Lynn police did not say when the incident took place but said six large flower pots were missing.

Campus was one of 241 American service members killed in the 1983 bombing of a Marines Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.

His memorial is located at Clark Park in Lynn and was dedicated in October of last year.

Police said anyone with information about the missing flower pots at the Campus memorial should contact detectives at 781-477-3190.

