Lynn Police locate missing child

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - UPDATE 7:21 p.m. Lynn Police have safely located missing child, Nayeli Martinez.
Police in Lynn say they are searching for a missing child.
Nayeli Martinez, 11, was last seen at the Hood School on Thursday, according to officials.
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the child.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
No additional details were immediately available.
