Lynn Police locate missing child

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - UPDATE 7:21 p.m. Lynn Police have safely located missing child, Nayeli Martinez.

Nayeli Martinez has been located. Thank you for the help getting the information out. — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) March 15, 2018

Police in Lynn say they are searching for a missing child.

Nayeli Martinez, 11, was last seen at the Hood School on Thursday, according to officials.

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

No additional details were immediately available.

Lynn Police are looking for help locating 11 year-old Nayeli Martinez who was last seen at the Hood School today. Please contact Lynn PD with any information 781-595-2000. pic.twitter.com/4WSTuy3AWh — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) March 15, 2018

