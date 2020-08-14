Lynn police looking to identify suspects accused of pelting teens with paintballs

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn are turning to the public for help identifying suspects accused of pelting random teenagers with paintballs earlier this week.

Taban Manyok, said he was riding his bike at this rotary near Market Square around 10 p.m. Monday when, all of a sudden, someone shouted at him, stuck a paintball gun out of a white car window and shot him.

Manyok is just one of at least three people who were randomly targeted Monday.

Pictures sent to 7NEWS from a family friend of a victim who is just 15-years-old show the severity of his injuries, which include welts on his back, bumps and bruises on his arm.

The teen, who did not wish to be identified, said a white car approached him on Boston Street and started shooting.

On Friday, investigators released an image of the car they believe to be involved in the incidents.

Another woman claims her son was also attacked while walking on Lawton Avenue.

These victims said they do not know what the motive is behind these attacks but that it is not funny and they are thankful no one was seriously hurt.