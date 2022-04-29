SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn police officer was taken to the hospital Friday after a pursuit ended in Swampscott.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Essex Street where the suspect was taken into custody around 4 p.m.

Sources say local and state police were working together to try and stop the suspect after they allegedly flashed a gun. They said the car eventually crashed into two cruisers in Swampscott.

The officer suffered a minor leg injury and the suspect too suffered minor injuries.

No further details were released.

