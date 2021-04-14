LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers in Lynn started wearing body cameras on Tuesday.

Officers in the department’s third division were the first to sport the cameras.

Lynn police say all patrol officers will have body cameras over the next few weeks.

Earlier this month, the mayor and the police union agreed to launch the program after facing pressure to increase transparency and accountability.

Today is the official start of our body-worn camera program. Officers on the 3rd Division are now wearing the cameras and all patrol officers will have them over the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/Ix7Ok8W5Sw — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) April 13, 2021

