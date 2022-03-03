LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Several Lynn police officers had to be evaluated for possible fentanyl exposure after executing a search warrant on Thursday, officials said.

The officers had been conducting a search warrant on Michigan Avenue, according to Lynn police.

Two suspects were taken to the hospital. The officers were treated at the scene.

Everyone appears to be okay, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)