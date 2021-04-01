LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police officers are set to begin wearing body cameras at the end of the month.

Mayor Thomas McGee and the Lynn Police Association reached an agreement in December regarding the body camera program following months of dialogue between the city and the Lynn Racial Justice Coalition about the need for more transparency and accountability for interactions between residents and police officers.

A virtual town hall is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the program with the public.

“I look forward to providing the community with a chance to learn about the soon to be implemented body-worn cameras program for Lynn Police Patrol Officers,” McGee said in a statement. “I hope residents will take advantage of this opportunity to have questions and concerns answered about the equipment and the body camera policy from members of the Lynn Police Department and representatives from AXON, the company the state-of-the-art body camera system is purchased from. I firmly believe this program will increase the transparency, equity and safety for both members of the public and Lynn Police Officers.”

Residents can listen and submit their questions live during the event by following this link or by calling 877-229-8493 and entering code 120106.

