LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are searching for three people who robbed a convenience store last month.

The three suspects allegedly held up a convenience store on March 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000 or leave an anonymous tip at 781-477-4444.

Lynn Police are looking for any information on these three masked suspects who robbed a convenience store on March 23, 2019. Please contact LPD at 781-595-2000 with any information. Information can also be left on our anonymous tip line at 781-477-4444 or by using Tip411. pic.twitter.com/KVV1fcdphY — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) April 5, 2019

