Lynn police searching for hypodermic needle robbery suspect

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Lynn police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say robbed a store April 10 with a hypodermic needle.

Anyone who may recognize the man in the suspect image released by police is urged to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000. Those looking to provide anonymous tips can call the tip line at 781-477-4444 or text information to TIPLYNN at 847411.

