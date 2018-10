LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old man with dementia.

Arkadiy Maslyakov was last seen Friday about 1 p.m. on Market Street wearing a tan coat, black shoes, and either black or gray pants, according to a post on the Lynn Police Department’s Twitter page.

Police say Maslaykov is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000.