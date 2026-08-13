LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police announced Thursday afternoon that they are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy living with autism.

Police said the boy, named Justin, left his home at approximately 2:45 p.m. and went in the direction of Lafayette Street. He is wearing purple t-shirt, purple shorts, and flip flops. Police said he may be headed toward the commuter rail.

Anyone who sees Justin is asked to call 781-595-2000.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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