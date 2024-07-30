LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen.

Authorities said 17-year-old Brian Lopez left his home Friday morning.

He was seen on surveillance video that day walking down Myrtle Street. His cell phone was also found on Gardiner Street.

Police are asking residents to keep an eye out near Lynn Woods since Lopez is known to spend time there.

