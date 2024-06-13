LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police asked for the public’s help Thursday in efforts to identify a person in connection with the theft of tools from a local business.

Police shared photos of the person and said he was seen operating a red scooter while wearing a partially green helmet.

Police did not say when the theft took place and did not identify the business that was impacted but asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 781-477-4318.

