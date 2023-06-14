LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman appeared in court Wednesday to face charges in connection with allegations from prosecutors that she drove a US Postal Service truck while under the influence.

Meghan Scanlon was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, OUI drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle after police in Lynn said they found a damaged postal truck in the Lynn Common near Hanover Street on June 8.

Just under a week later, Scanlon, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges.

Prosecutors said Scanlon was following her Waze GPS when she crashed her truck into the Lynn Common, clipping trees and taking out a sign. Prosecutors said Scanlon’s blood alcohol content level was then measured at .28 percent when she was arrested, three times the legal limit.

One prosecutor in court said Scanlon “exhibited multiple signs of impairment and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, according to Lynn police officers.”

Officers, according to the prosecution, found 12 empty Smirnoff nips in Scanlon’s backpack in addition to a vape pen with THC concentrate.

“The defendant claimed she only drank three or four of the nips that day and said ‘Alcohol and weed, that’s all I’m on,’” the same prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Scanlon’s attorney highlighted the fact that her client does not have a criminal history, saying “she has no record — first offense OUI, here with her family, well-rooted in the community, well educated.”

Scanlon quickly left the courtroom with her family by her side following her appearance and with her attorney speaking for them.

“No comment, thank you.”

Scanlon was released with an order to not drive for the time being. She is due back in court in August.

