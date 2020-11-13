Lynn Public Schools extends remote learning to February following school committee vote

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - All Lynn Public Schools will continue to hold classes remotely after school committee members voted to extend online learning into February.

School committee members voted to approve the measure on Thursday, according to a letter families released on Friday.

“I am writing to inform you that last night, the Lynn School Committee approved a proposal to continue with remote learning until February 5, 2021. The proposal also includes an intent to provide in-person learning for high needs special education students and those with limited formal or interrupted education beginning January 19, 2021,” the statement said.

