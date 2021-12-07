LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A student is facing charges after bringing a BB gun to a Lynn high school on Tuesday, prompting a lockdown, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a student with a gun at Lynn English High School around 10:20 a.m. found an “authentic-looking” toy gun in the student’s backpack, as well as alcohol, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The student was taken into custody and transported to Lynn Juvenile Court to face charges including threat of a dangerous weapon and person under 21 in possession of alcohol.

The student’s brother said he got the BB gun from friends.

“He’s messing with the wrong kids, talking to the wrong people, nothing more than that. … He’s just a kid,” the brother said. “He just needs some time, that’s all it is. You’re a kid, you grow up, simple as that.”

“We are grateful that this incident concluded without harm to any member of the school community including the student involved,” police said in a news release.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

