LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - After multiple shootings in Lynn last week, schools in that community are re-opening after winter break with an increased police presence.

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy, Mayor Jared Nicholson, and Superintendent of Lynn Public Schools Evonne Alvarez sent a letter to families on Tuesday updating them on preparations being made for the re-opening of schools on Wednesday.

“We acknowledge with you the pain and anxiety caused by the senseless acts of violence that occurred these past few days,” the letter reads. “The families of these young men will never be the same, and the grief that they are experiencing is shared by their friends and the school community where they were students.”

The letter said city officials are “working diligently to coordinate an increased police presence” for the re-opening, which includes assigning a uniformed officer to Lynn Classical High School while school is in session.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, a shooting in the area of State Street left three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Just a day later, two teenage victims were found suffering gunshot wounds behind a gas station by police when officers were called to Camden Street after receiving multiple 911 calls for shots fired.

The first victim, a 16-year-old, was pronounced dead in the emergency room while a second victim, a 19-year-old male identified as Kyle Mel, a junior at Lynn Classical High School, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

City officials also said they have been working collaboratively with multiple levels of law enforcement and community partners to address street violence.

“Despite these ongoing efforts, there has been an uptick in brazen acts of violence by known gang members,” the letter reads. “The Lynn Police Department is here to serve and protect, and we will continue to do what is needed to address this alarming increase in violence and bring those involved in [these] shootings to justice.”

