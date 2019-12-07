Lynn stabbing leaves man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are investigating after a man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night after being stabbed multiple times, police say.

Officers responding to 119 Lewis St. for a report of a stabbing found a 42-year-old man unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition at this time.

Jerome Childs, 52, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)