Lynn woman charged in Nahant carjacking

NAHANT, MA (WHDH) - A woman charged in a weekend carjacking in Nahant is expected in court Monday.

Police say a 32-year-old Lynn woman stole a car from outside a Dunkin’ Donuts around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. They say she hit the vehicle’s owner while taking off.

Police say officers caught up with the suspect a short time later on Little Nahant Road and arrested her after a brief struggle.

Both the victim and the suspect were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The woman, whose name has not been released, faces a list of charges, including carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

