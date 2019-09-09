Lynn woman plans to use $1M lottery prize to buy a house

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn woman is the latest grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” game.

Marly Davila collected the $1 million (before taxes) cash prize and said she plans on using her winnings to buy a house.

She bought the winning ticket at Del Pueblo Market in Market Square in Lynn. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are 65 additional $1 million instant prizes still to be claimed in the $30 instant game.

