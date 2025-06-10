LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynnfield town employee who’s accused of making racist comments has now resigned.

The comments were caught on a high school graduation live stream on Friday.

Two men were heard making racist comments against black people.

The town took down the video and placed the town employees on leave that same day.

Town leaders say they’re investigating the situation.

