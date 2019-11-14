Lynnfield high school field hockey goalie with MS competing with her team for a state title

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynnfield high school field hockey goalie with Multiple Sclerosis is competing with her team for a state title.

Ava O’Brien has been fighting a big battle off the field but on Thursday night she’s hoping to help her team make history.

O’Brien was diagnosed with MS during her freshman year in high school. She is now a junior and during Thursday night’s game will be the goalie.

“Probably just the drive to keep on winning and keep on staying with the team and don’t let any obstacles get in my way,” O’Brien says on how she keeps playing as she fights for her health.

If the team wins this will be the first time the Lynnfield Pioneers have ever been to the girl’s field hockey state championship.

“She’s meant everything when she first walked on this year having to go through everything that she’s gone through she just said I’m not gonna let that get to me I’m gonna come out and I want to be the goalie and I’ll be here and I can do it,” Coach Mamie Reardon said.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

