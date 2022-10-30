LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man in Lynnfield has created a Halloween display ‘to die for.’

Dozens of decorations carefully arranged on Carl Rugato’s yard bring spectators from all over Massachusetts, especially kids.

“All the kids make their parents drive by on the way to school or from school, and then usually at nighttime too.” Rugato, the designer of the haunted house, said.

“I’m roughly getting around a hundred cars an hour,” he said. “And most people, I’ve got cones out there too so I don’t park directly in front but most people will park and get out and then come experience– I have a lot of little details everywhere that you can’t see if you’re just driving by.”

Giant 12 foot skeletons, 15 foot ghosts, gravestones, werewolves, and more decorate the spooky space.

“I have three werewolves fighting around 30 skeletons, and two of them are chained up and losing pretty badly. But the one in the front is winning, he’s winning pretty good.”

Rugato said the most rewarding part of the experience is seeing everyone enjoy the display.

“All the jobs that I’ve taken have always been to entertain people, and it’s literally the best part of this.”

Rugato said he hopes to expand his spaces, so more people can enjoy future displays.

