Lynnfield man indicted on tax fraud charge in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynnfield man has been indicted on a tax fraud charge in connection with the ongoing college admisisions scandal, officials announced Tuesday.

A federal grand jury in Boston returned a fourth superseding indictment charging 59-year-old John Wilson with on one count of filing a false tax return, according to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Wilson allegedly paid $220,000 to secure his son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a purported water polo recruit. He then deducted the payment from his 2014 tax returns as charitable donations and business expenses, prosecutors allege.

Wilson’s amended 2014 tax returns improperly deducted $220,000 in payments that he allegedly made in exchange for securing his son’s admission to the university, according to a charging document.

The charge of filing a false tax return is punishable by up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $100,000.

An arraignment date has not yet been set for Wilson.

More than a dozen of the 33 parents charged in the scandal — which is being litigated in Boston — have pleaded guilty and some have already served time.

Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, one year supervised release and community service. She was released after 11 days behind bars.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to charges including money laundering and federal programs bribery. They’re accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)