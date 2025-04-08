LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynnfield police are investigating after a threat was found at a bathroom of our Lady of Assumption School Monday morning.

The threat prompted officials to cancel school on Tuesday as a precaution.

Lynnfield police say dogs were brought in through the school, and officials spoke with students and parents as well.

The principal said the school was put on lockdown while police investigated. An investigation is ongoing.

