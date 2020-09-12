Lynnfield residents rally after family’s BLM sign targeted with fireworks

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynnfield residents rallied together Saturday after a family said their house was targeted because of its Black Lives Matter support.

Security camera footage showed people setting a firework off next to the Black Lives Matter sign in Jason and Carly Caggiano’s yard Tuesday.

“This was not a random explosion anywhere, this was related to the fact that we have these signs,” Jason Caggiano said. “We put these signs up because one of our neighbors had their signs stolen and biracial families feel scared in our town, so we feel it’s necessary to step forward, and we did, and we were met with this.”

After the video went viral, three youths allegedly came forward to police and admitted to setting off the firework. The youths said they set it off randomly, but Caggiano doesn’t believe that.

“You can clearly hear them say ‘Vote for Trump, dumba–,’ right before they explode the firework. and that took me back when i heard that,” Caggiano said. “I fought for my country overseas, my wife is fighting Covid right now as a nurse, I feel that we’re good citizens and we should have the right to express ourselves just like anyone else.”

Caggiano said his family accepted the youths’ apology and police officers say they are working with school officials on a restorative justice plan. But the family wants officials to acknowledge the reasons behind the vandalism.

In the meantime, Carly Caggiano said she was glad to see the show of support Saturday.

“We are very thankful for that and we’re just going to keep fighting,” she said.

