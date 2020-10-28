Lynnfield shopping center imposes curfew for kids under 18 as COVID-19 cases spike

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Starting Wednesday, children under the age of 18 will not be allowed at MarketStreet in Lynnfield after 6 p.m. without the presence of an adult.

In a statement, the owners of the shopping center said they have seen a significant increase in unaccompanied minors on the property failing to comply with COVID-19 guidelines and challenging their “ability to create a place that’s compliant with the direction of local and state health authorities.”

The curfew is temporary and children are allowed on the property after 6 p.m. with an adult present.

“We are so thankful that you have continued to turn to MarketStreet for connection, even among this year’s challenging events. We are taking this measure temporarily because we care about doing our part in preserving the health and safety of our youth, tenants, customers and community at large,” the statement read.

