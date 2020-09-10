Lynnfield to begin school year with remote learning due to spike in coronavirus cases

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Lynnfield announced this week that all public schools will begin the new school year with a fully-remote learning model due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

School officials on Wednesday reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases in an 11-day span across all ages groups.

“Based on the number of positive cases in Lynnfield over the past 14 days, the team is concerned that there is community spread of COVID-19 and believes it is not safe or responsible to bring students back into our school buildings, even in a hybrid model of learning,” school officials said in a letter to the community.

Remote learning is slated to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and last for at least two weeks as the Lynnfield Emergency Management Team assesses public health data.

Lynnfield is one of 13 communities in Massachusetts that are considered high risk for coronavirus.

The high-risk communities have all had at least 8 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks, according to public health data.

