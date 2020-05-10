Lynnfield Whole Foods closes its doors after workers test positive for coronavirus

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whole Foods in Lynnfield has closed its doors after workers tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

Team members at the store who tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago are in quarantine, the spokeswoman said, and the store is being closed out of an abundance of caution.

“We have been performing daily enhanced sanitation measures, have had multiple professional deep cleanings and disinfections throughout the facility, and are following the guidance of health and food safety authorities. However, out of an abundance of caution, and to prioritize the safety of our Team Members, we have decided to temporarily close the store to further evaluate,” she said.

Workers missing shifts because of the closure will still be paid, the spokeswoman said.

The store is expected to reopen in the coming days.

