Lynnfield Whole Foods temporarily closes after workers test positive for coronavirus

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whole Foods in Lynnfield temporarily shut its doors after workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Team members at the store who tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago are in quarantine, the spokesperson said, and the store has closed out of an abundance of caution.

“We have been performing daily enhanced sanitation measures, have had multiple professional deep cleanings and disinfections throughout the facility, and are following the guidance of health and food safety authorities,” she added. “However, out of an abundance of caution, and to prioritize the safety of our Team Members, we have decided to temporarily close the store to further evaluate.”

Workers missing shifts because of the closure will still be paid, according to the spokesperson.

Whole Foods added that it takes the safety of employees and shoppers at all stores seriously. Each store will continue to give temperature checks and offers masks to its workers. They also are continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.

People who live in the area say they have been limiting their trips inside grocery stores ever since the pandemic started.

“I have been in there maybe like three times did like a big food shop, but I’m like speeding through the aisles to get out of there,” customer Marco Desiderio said.

The Lynnfield Whole Foods is expected to reopen in the coming days.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)