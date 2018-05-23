The M/V Nantucket ferry is being serviced after one of the main engines lost power Tuesday.

The power outage happened around 7:45 p.m. while the ferry rounded Brant Point en route from Hyannis to Nantucket, the Steamship Authority said. The vessel proceeded to the dock on the other engine.

The United States Coast Guard cleared the M/V Nantucket earlier in the day after it went through scheduled repairs. Prior to that inspection, the Steamship Authority crew took the vessel on sea trials over the weekend.

Both a senior chief engineer and chief engineer were on board the ferry when the power went out in the engine during the vessel’s first day back in the water.

They diagnosed the issue as a clogged fuel strainer, Steamship Authority said.

The Coast Guard is running inspections on the ferry and will be placed back in service on it is cleared.

