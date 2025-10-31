BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s office Friday announced 45 indictments against 10 defendants in a statewide sex trafficking case.

According to officials, Gianni Martinez, 23, of Lynn, “trafficked multiple women for sexual servitude and attempted to recruit additional women to engage in commercial sex”.

“Martinez allegedly set up online dating profiles for his victims on various websites, began conversations with potential buyers, and ultimately arranged transportation for the victims to meet sex buyers, engage in commercial sex acts, and give Martinez or his grandmother, Rosa Garcia, 68, of Lynn, any payments they received,” officials said in a statement. “The AGO also alleges that Martinez was physically violent and coercive with his victims.”

The AG’s office said Martinez continued operations such as this even while incarcerated in the Middleton House of Corrections using his jail phone.

He was charged with eight counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, five counts of deriving support from prostitution, five counts of violating a restraining order, one count of attempting to violate a restraining order, two counts of rape, one count of assault & battery on a family/household member, three counts of rhreats to commit a crime, one count of stalking in violation of a restraining order, and three counts of conspiracy to traffic.

Garcia, Martinez’s grandmother, was charged with two counts of deriving support from prostitution and money laundering.

Indictments were also secured against Wally Nunez, 22, of Lynn, Abner Vaquerano, 23, of Lynn, and Angel Soto-Martinez, 21, of Lynn, who were allegedly hired by Martinez to transport victims to various locations. They were each charged with three counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and conspiracy to traffic.

Andrew Parvey, 53, of Fitchburg, Peter Kellner, 56, of Newton, Mark Barry, 72, of Salem, John Vincent, 47, of Bridgewater, and Leonard King, 60, of Whitman were each charged with paying for sexual conduct; text messages seized as part of the investigation showed victims participating in “commercial sex dates” with each man, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)