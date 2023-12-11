DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts airman accused of leaking classified national defense documents will be back in court Monday.

21-year-old Jack Teixeira will have a status conference to determine a date for his trial.

The Dighton man is accused of posting classified information on a social media platform.

The Attorney General says he endangered national security.

Teixeira has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

