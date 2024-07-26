BOSTON (WHDH) - The Secretary of the Commonwealth has finalized the question numbers for the November election.

The first question involves the state auditor’s authority to audit legislation.

The second will ask whether the MCAS test should be a graduation requirement.

The third will revolve around unionization for ride share drivers.

The final two questions will ask about legalizing some psychedelics and the minimum wage for tipped workers.

