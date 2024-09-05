BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts Congressmen introduced a bill aimed at providing transit benefits to workers.

The bipartisan bill would provide tax credits to businesses that offer public transportation subsidies to employees.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss said it is the first step toward reducing street congestion.

“Transportation is not about trying to move cars,” Auchincloss said. “It’s about trying to connect people to jobs, services, and most of all, each other. When seen through this lense, different priorities become clear: investing in reliable, affordable, and useful transit service.”

Congressman Jim McGovern also sponsored the bill.

They said it partially restores a tax credit that was eliminated in a tax law in 2018.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)