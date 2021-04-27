MA contractor offers to fix family’s home for free after 7NEWS investigation

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Barbara Galina can’t stop smiling.

“It makes me happy,” says Barbara.

Her Randolph home is finally getting fixed up.

“I think I’ll remember it the rest of my life,” says Barbara.

7 Investigates first introduced you to Barbara and her son Jonathan last fall. ( https://whdh.com/news/7-investigates-weymouth-contractor-accused-of-getting-paid-for-work-never-completed/ — WE CAN LINK TO THIS OLD STORY HERE).

They had hired contractor Celio Dos Santos to fix three cracks in their foundation.

The Galinas gave Dos Santos a $4,000 deposit. But they say he never came back to do any work.

“I couldn’t believe he did such a thing like that,” says Barbara.

But after 7 Investigates got involved, Dos Santos quickly returned their money.

” I guess putting everything on TV helped quite a bit,” says Barbara. “You people are wonderful.”

Contractor Mark Marenghi wanted to do something wonderful too.

“I was sitting there, the story was over,” says Marenghi. “I kept on thinking about it.”

He had to wait a few months for the weather to warm up. but now he’s fixing the Galinas home for free.

“I just felt bad for her. That’s all. I just felt bad that she was taken for that kind of money,” says Marenghi.

Marenghi says the work is worth it to see Barbara smile.

“She’s thanked me a hundred times,” says Marenghi.

“There’s a lot of good people in this world,” says Barbara.

A contractor is required to have a Home Improvement registration to do this kind of work in Massachusetts. Dos Santos’ registration was revoked. If you are hiring a contractor, always make sure the person is registered and licensed.

