A Massachusetts couple is without their guns after they say the firearms were stolen at the airport while coming home from North Carolina.

The couple said the locks on the case were missing, along with the guns, and now they’re demanding answers, concerned they may have fallen into the wrong hands.

Returning home to Boston from Charlotte this week, Chelsey Simoni checked a locked case with Delta airlines with two handguns inside.

When she landed, she said something wasn’t quite right.

“I noticed that the locks were gone both of them, both locks were gone, and I said wait a minute where are my locks?” Simoni said. “I want to make sure my firearms are in here. This feels kind of light.”

Simoni and her husband’s guns were missing; she believes they were stolen at the airport in North Carolina.

“I’m more frustrated for the fact people’s lives are at stake because we have somebody who A) we don’t know who it is, and B) has two firearms they can do whatever they like with,” she said. “That’s what I’m frustrated about. After I did everything that I could to protect them and lock them, secure them, and do everything by the book.”

Simoni isn’t optimistic she will see her guns again, and has a message for anyone planning to fly with a firearm.

“I definitely advise people to drive if they’re going to take their firearms somewhere,” I don’t advise they fly, because this is a significant moral burden on me right now that I don’t wish on anybody.”

The TSA and Delta airlines said they are investigating. Simoni said she’s been in contact with Delta but hasn’t received any answers about where her guns might be.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)