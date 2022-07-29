WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - With much of Massachusetts suffering through moderate or severe drought conditions, water restrictions have been put in place to keep many towns and cities from running dry. Wayland instated one of the state’s strictest bans.

“Our entire lawn is burnt and brown and disgusting,” said Wayland resident Jackie Adelson.

Wayland’s tough water ban has prohibited sprinklers, pool filling, and watering plants by hand with a hose or water jug is allowed only one night a week.

“We can’t water our yards. They’re all crispy,” said Wayland resident Dana Bache. “My house just went on the market. It was green a couple of months ago, and now it’s crunchy brown.”

Russell’s Garden Center said that there is not a lot to do except wait for rain. Garry Blackwood, a worker at the garden center, advised keeping potted plants in trays you refill once a week to keep them watered. However, for plants in the ground, there is not a lot you can do.

“Can only water once a week. In this kind of weather, this heat and the drought? That’s tough,” said Blackwood.

Local liquor store owner Bob Lavin said he hears customers complain in his family’s store about the ban but that most residents understand the sacrifice.

“Your lawn is coming back,” said Lavin.

Violating the water ban is a $100 fine for the first and second time, increasing by $100 for each additional violation.

