MA Gaming Commission discusses MGM Springfield casino preparations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) –The Massachusetts Gaming Commission discussed the MGM Springfield casino preparations during a meeting on Thursday.

Public safety was a main topic.

Officials are analyzing whether or not the casino will have an impact on crime and public safety in the state.

They said they are carrying out “expansive and ground-breaking research” in order to better understand the risks.

