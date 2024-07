BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House voted unanimously to make a circus shift.

The bill would ban elephants, big cats, and other exotic animals in circuses and traveling shows in the state.

Animal rights activists said the animals are often kept in cruel conditions.

If the bill becomes law, Massachusetts will become the eleventh state to adopt the ban.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)