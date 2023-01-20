Some Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing to ban TikTok on government devices.

State lawmakers filed the bill earlier this month. it is similar to a federal one President Biden signed into law last month, banning the social media app on federal devices.

The lawmaker who proposed the state bill says the goal is to protect the state from potential security threats.

“We are a big institution, let’s face it, we have a lot of data,” said Rep. Mike Soter. “We have personal health data, we have personal financial record data, we have social security data. We have all kinds of aspects that anybody is tracked in any segment of government.”

TikTok is already restricted ion government devices in 31 states.

The Massachusetts bill only applies to phones and computers given to state employees and would not affect private citizens.