BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey said a Massachusetts National Guardsman was injured in a drone strike in Kuwait in the opening of the War with Iran.

The injured individual is also a Boston firefighter.

His local firefighters union released a statement, saying in part:

“[We are] Incredibly proud of the tremendous service that Mark Garica has demonstrated in the defense of our country. Mark serves our City and Union with dedication and, as a member of the Armed Forces, he serves America with conviction… We are thankful that Mark is safe and being cared for and we look forward to his return home.”

