BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts officials curbed concerns about a federal freeze on childcare funding, saying the budget has already been approved.

Officials said more than $290 million will help low-income families pay for child care in the next fiscal year.

Concerns came in the wake of the Trump administration announcing a nationwide freeze due to fraud allegations in Minnesota.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)