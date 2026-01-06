BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts officials curbed concerns about a federal freeze on childcare funding, saying the budget has already been approved.

Officials said more than $290 million will help low-income families pay for child care in the next fiscal year.

Concerns came in the wake of the Trump administration announcing a nationwide freeze due to fraud allegations in Minnesota.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox