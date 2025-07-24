BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - State health officials said they’ve detected the first mosquito sample that has tested positive for EEE in Massachusetts.

The sample was collected in Belchertown on Monday.

Last week, state health officials identified the first animal case of West Nile Virus.

EEE is usually transmitted through mosquito bites, and while it’s considered rare, it can be deadly.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)