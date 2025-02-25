BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials from Massachusetts are looking to investigate the Trump administration’s efforts to eliminate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Senator Elizabeth Warren will be part of a multistate forum Tuesday.

Warren has invited Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and controversial Trump advisor, to give a public explanation for his efforts to dismantle the CFPB, which is focused on protecting consumers from fraud by financial institutions.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)