MA officials to make decision on whether or not to allow recreational marijuana in public

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials in Massachusetts are working to make a decision on whether or not they should approve regulations that would allow recreational marijuana in public places.

One of these locations includes a “cannabis cafe.”

The idea has received strong opposition from Governor Baker’s administration.

The administration says they are concerned about public safety and health risks.

Regulations will be determined later this month.

