MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A nationwide salmonella scare is impacting some schools in Massachusetts.

Cucumbers from Bedner Growers Inc. were recalled by the FDA for possible salmonella contamination.

Schools in Millis disposed of all cucumbers from their cafeterias; Newton Public Schools put out an advisory stating their cafeterias were potentially exposed.

The vegetables were distributed from April 29 to May 19.

The FDA and CDC said this has infected more than 24 people in 15 states.

